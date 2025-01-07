Allu Arjun visits ‘Pushpa’ premiere stampede victim in hospital

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun visited the hospital in Hyderabad to meet Sri Tej, the kid who was critically injured in the fatal stampede during the ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere at the Sandhya Theatre last month.

As reported by Indian media, Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, January 7, to meet the injured victim of the Sandhya Theatre stampede, as he continues to receive treatment there.

In the several videos doing rounds on social media, Arjun can be seen entering the hospital premises with his team, in the presence of Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju.

Notably, Arjun was previously advised by Ramgopalpet Police Station SHO to keep his visit confidential, in order to maintain the public order around the premises. After this, the Telugu superstar cancelled his plan of January 5, and visited the hospital today, under high security.