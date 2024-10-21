Amendment won’t provide intended benefit to Govt: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment won’t benefit the government as it was intending to.

“It is their misunderstanding that they will control the judiciary,” Chaudhry, a former minister in PTI government said.

He said the PML-N and the PPP have no political role to play. “They are puppets of martial law regimes,” he said.

“A new movement will begin from today and this government’s days will further decrease, Fawad Chaudhry said. “Citizens, lawyers and judges will stand against the government’s established this system,” he said.

He praised the policy of the JUI and the PTI adding that a bad draft of the constitutional amendment has been passed after becoming lesser damaging.

The government managed to secure two-third majority for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment in the National Assembly in the wee hours of Monday, shortly after it sailed through Senate.

The constitutional amendment envisages introduction of reforms to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and establishment of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court, with equal representation from all provinces.

Acting on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday signed 26th constitutional amendment bill into law after its passage by both houses of the parliament.

Following the president’s signature on the legislation, the gazette notification of constitutional amendment has been issued promptly thus the amendment has become a part of the constitution of Pakistan.