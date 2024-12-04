Amitabh Bachchan charged Re1 for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mohabbatein’?

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has revealed the fee veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan charged for starring in ‘Mohabbatein,’ alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and backed by Yash Chopra, the film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2000.

Now, Nikkhil Advani has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan charged just Re1 for his role in the film due to his longstanding relations with Yash Chopra.

Chopra paid the Bollywood actor what he asked for ‘Silsila’ in 1981 when he was at the peak of his career, he said.

According to Advani, Yash Chopra asked Amitabh Bachchan about what pay he wanted for doing the film and Bachchan, who wanted to buy a house, asked for a decent amount that Chopra paid.

When the notable filmmaker began working on ‘Mohabbatein in 2000’ he approached Bachchan, who was going through a rough patch, for the project.

“During Mohabbatein, when Yash ji asked Amit ji how much he wants, Amit ji said, ‘You gave me what I asked for back then, this time, I’ll do the film for Re 1’. He actually did it for Re 1,” according to Advani.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Mohabbatein’ starred Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Shergill and Jugal Hansraj among others.

Nikkhil Advani also recalled the fond memories of the atmosphere at the Yash Raj Films set.

According to the filmmaker, Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra used to cook for everyone on the set.

“Pam Aunty (Pamela Chopra) would make food for us. She’d go around asking if anybody had any allergies. She would create menus. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was made like that, Mohabbatein was made like that,” he added.