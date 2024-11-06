Anna Kendrick reveals impact of ‘Woman of the Hour’ on film career

Hollywood star Anna Kendrick has revealed the surprising impact of “Woman of the Hour” success on her film career.

The actress made her directional effort with the Netflix film which tells the true story of a serial killer who made appearances on the “The Dating Game.”

“I haven’t found anything that I’m as passionate about because I think I really hit the jackpot with ‘Woman of the Hour’ — the script and the actors and everything about it. So it’s been very daunting to try to find something that I care that much about,” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Anna Kendrick revealed that she was getting calls from filmmakers who did not give her roles in their films in the past.

“It’s been really cool. The coolest thing is some of the filmmakers who’ve reached out to me are people who I auditioned for 15 years ago, and they didn’t cast me. … It feels very full circle,” the Hollywood star said.

However, the ‘Woman of the Hour’ director declined to name the filmmakers who rejected her.

First premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023, the film was acquired by Netflix.

The streaming giant released ‘Woman of the Hour’ on October 18. The film grabbed the attention of movie legions and went on to become the no.1 film on Netflix.

The Netflix title tells the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who throughout the film meets several women. He preys on those women and then kills them.

However, there is a change in his crime pattern towards the end of the story, when a young runaway Amy manages to escape Alcala in return for keeping what happened between them a secret before she turns him in to the police.