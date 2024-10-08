web analytics
Another citizen 'abducted by police' in Karachi

By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: Another citizen on Tuesday allegedly abducted by the police officers from the Malir’s Kalaboard area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the citizen identified as Ayaz Sheikh has been abducted by three individuals which later identified as police officials, appointed in the Karachi police office.

The law enforcers, after registering a case at Saudabad police station, conducted a raid in the Shah Latif area and successfully arrested the five suspects, including Head Constable Atif, Constable Aman Shah, and Cook Azmatullah, along with civilians Ghafran and Naveed.

Authorities recovered weapons and items used in the kidnapping, confirming the involvement of the police officers.

Officials said that the accused abducted the citizen in a blue car over a transaction dispute.

