Anurag Kashyap announces plan to exit Bollywood

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has announced his plans to quit Bollywood and move to the South for more creative projects.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The filmmaker, best known for hits such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ ‘Dev.D’ and ‘Black Friday,’ lamented the current state of Hindi cinema which is mostly focused on remakes and blockbusters, an Indian media outlet reported.

“Now it is difficult for me to go out and experiment as it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit and margins. Right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about how to sell it. So, the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That’s why I want to move out of Mumbai next year. I am going to the South. I want to go where there is stimulation. Otherwise, I will die as an old man. I am so disappointed and disgusted by my own industry. I am disgusted by the mindset,” Anurag Kashyap said.

As per the filmmaker, “In Malayalam cinema, they don’t think they have to create a blockbuster, they do it because they want to, and they help each other.”

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director also slammed the increasing influence of talent agencies in the Bollywood industry.

Read more: Anurag Kashyap’s unreleased debut film to hit theatres after 22 years

“The first-generation actors and the really entitled ones are very painful to deal with. Nobody wants to act—they all want to be stars,” Anurag Kashyap stated.

His statement came soon after he featured in the Malayalam action thriller ‘Rifle Club,’ which hit theatres on December 19.

Reflecting on his working experience on the film, Kashyap said that he was impressed by the camaraderie among the actors who collaborated without ego or one-upmanship as against the Bollywood industry.

“Because this beautiful camaraderie that they have there is no one-upmanship there. There was zero one-upmanship among the actors. Everybody was pushing each other (to do their best), and non-stop having fun, and the focus was on food and conversations I think they were so much fun,” the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director added.