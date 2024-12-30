Anushka, Athiya’s reaction to India’s collapse at MCG goes viral

Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were left in shock as their husbands failed to show up for India in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG on Monday.

The final day of the fourth AUS v IND Test saw the Indian batting lineup collapse as they lost seven wickets for just 34 runs.

The tourists were bowled out for 155 and Australia won the game by 184 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were among the Indian batters who departed early in the inning, leaving India struggling as they attempted to chase down 340 on the final day at the MCG.

After scoring 24 runs in the first inning, KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck in the second inning of the fourth AUS v IND Test.

His wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, was among the spectators alongside Anushka Sharma to watch the much-important game.

The two actresses were seen with their hands on their mouths following KL Rahul’s dismissal.

Virat Kohli was quick to follow him to the dressing room after he was dismissed while trying to play a cover drive on a delivery that was going outside the off-stump.

The former Indian captain edged the ball to Usman Khawaja in the slips who completed the catch as Kohli began to walk back to the dressing room after scoring just five runs.

His wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was seen distraught after watching Virat Kohli’s familiar dismissal in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It is worth noting here that India will need to win the final Test starting in Sydney on Friday to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.