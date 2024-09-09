web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Apple Event: AirPods 4 announced with active noise cancellation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

At today’s Apple Event, Apple unveiled the highly anticipated AirPods 4, boasting the most comfortable design ever.

The AirPods 4 come with a second model featuring Active Noise Cancellation, making it ideal for those seeking an immersive audio experience.

The new version also includes a smaller case with a USB-C port for convenient charging.

Apple Event: AirPods 4 announced with active noise cancellation

Available for order starting at $129 [AirPods 4] and $179 [AirPods 4 with Active Voice Cancellation] customers can order the Series 10 today, with availability beginning on September 20.

With these enhancements, Apple continues to innovate its popular wireless earbud lineup, offering users both comfort and advanced sound technology.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.