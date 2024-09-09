Apple Event: AirPods 4 announced with active noise cancellation

At today’s Apple Event, Apple unveiled the highly anticipated AirPods 4, boasting the most comfortable design ever.

The AirPods 4 come with a second model featuring Active Noise Cancellation, making it ideal for those seeking an immersive audio experience.

The new version also includes a smaller case with a USB-C port for convenient charging.

Available for order starting at $129 [AirPods 4] and $179 [AirPods 4 with Active Voice Cancellation] customers can order the Series 10 today, with availability beginning on September 20.

With these enhancements, Apple continues to innovate its popular wireless earbud lineup, offering users both comfort and advanced sound technology.