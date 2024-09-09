Apple Event: Series 10 watch announced with enhanced features

At today’s Apple Event, Tim Cook revealed the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 10, showcasing several key upgrades.

The Series 10, available in Jet Black with new case colors, features the largest display in the Apple Watch lineup and is also the thinnest model ever made. The Series 10 replaces stainless steel with lightweight titanium, enhancing both style and durability.

Charging speed has been significantly improved, with the ability to reach 80% battery in just 30 minutes. New bands and watch faces, including Nike-branded options, offer users a fresh level of personalization.

The Series 10 also introduces sleep apnea detection and the Depth app, making it a powerful tool for health monitoring and outdoor activities.

Starting at $399, customers can order the Series 10 today, with availability beginning on September 20.

In addition to the Series 10, Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is now available in a sleek Satin Black color.

The Ultra 2 offers enhanced durability and features ideal for extreme sports enthusiasts. Pre-orders for the Ultra 2 are also open today, with delivery starting on September 20.

Both the Series 10 and Ultra 2 are set to boost Apple’s stronghold in the wearables market with cutting-edge health features, improved battery performance, and stylish new designs tailored to both fitness aficionados and tech enthusiasts.