Apple watch series 10: Bigger screen, thin design other details leaked

Apple alongside the expected launch of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September, is also rumoured to introduce the latest Apple Watch Series 10 with major upgrades.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch will feature a larger display and a new chip.

Gurman revealed that the Apple Watch Series 10 will look similar to the previous model but will be thinner. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 won’t have a new design this year.

The new Apple Watch “Series” models will continue to be available in two casing sizes codenamed “N217” and “N218,” and feature larger displays. One of the models will have a screen roughly as large as that of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have a new processor that succeeds last year’s $9 chip. This new chip might allow for some AI features in the future, but it won’t support Apple Intelligence, and there are no plans to fully implement this feature on the Apple Watch right now.

According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been working on adding hypertension and sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch, which were expected to launch in 2024.

However, according to Gurman, there have been serious issues. The hypertension detection feature hasn’t been reliable enough in tests, and there are difficulties with incorporating it into the new design.

Because of these challenges, Apple might have to delay the release of this feature until next year. Likewise, the sleep apnea detection feature is now in trouble because it relies on blood oxygen saturation, which Apple Watches in the United States cannot currently measure due to an ongoing legal dispute with Masimo.

Apple is also purportedly continuing testing and discussing the prospect of 3D-printed casings for some Apple Watch models, which could accelerate production and use less material.

According to Gurman it is still not clear whether Apple will brand the new Apple Watches as special anniversary models or wait until next year, given that the original Apple Watch was announced in 2014 and released in 2015.