APTMA demands forensic audit and review of IPP agreements

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has demanded review of the IPPs agreements and forensic audit of the independent power producers (IPPs), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chairman APTMA Asif Inam has said that the expensive electricity has made it difficult to export. “We have pointed out the line of action,” he said.

He demanded of the government to initiate forensic audit of the independent power producers (IPPs). He also urged for a hurried review of the contracts with the IPPs.

He said capacity charges and expensive power have negative impacts over the exports from Pakistan.

He pointed out that the private sector’s IPPs owners are Pakistani citizens.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) is an association of textile industry representing hundreds of textile mills in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that textile is Pakistan’s largest industry and the most important export from the country.