Archana Puran Singh undergoes surgery after on-set accident

Indian actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh has undergone surgery after she sustained an injury on her wrist in an on-set accident.

Actor Archana Puran Singh was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery after she broke her wrist in an on-set accident while shooting for a film with Rajkummar Rao, she revealed in her latest YouTube vlog.

Without any mention of the project she was shooting for at the time of the accident, Singh, who was last seen in Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video‘, revealed in the vlog that she tripped on the set and broke her wrist. The actor also suffered bruises on her face and was rushed to the hospital by the film’s crew, after informing her family members.

In the video, her sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann can be seen devastated as they found out about their mother’s injury, while her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi stuck by her side to constantly uplift her mood through the pain.

Moreover, Singh also mentioned in the video that she would resume filming with a broken hand in order to avoid incurring any additional losses and delays for the makers of the film, adding that she has been assured to shoot for a few hours only for just two days.

Ending the vlog on an optimistic note, Singh assured her fans to return to work soon.

“Jo hota hai acchhe ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens, it happens for good)… I’m trying to believe that… I’m fine, really, and staying as positive as usual. Bas ek haath se kucch bhi kaam karne mein kitni mushkil hoti hai, AB pata chal raha hai (Now I know how difficult to do any task with one hand),” she wrote in the Instagram caption of the vlog.

