Ariana Grande surpasses Taylor Swift with new record

Ariana Grande has achieved an impressive new milestone, surpassing fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift to set a record for the most monthly listeners.

The 31-year-old singer and actress Ariana Grande now holds the record for the most monthly listeners on the music streaming platform, with an impressive 123,700,287 monthly listeners.

Ariana Grande reached this remarkable achievement on December 27, 2024. Among the songs that contributed to this success were her popular festive track “Santa Tell Me” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).”

The Guinness World Records highlighted that the songs from the Wicked movie soundtrack also played a significant role in helping Ariana gain the top spot.

Ariana Grande, along with Cynthia Erivo, is featured in the Wicked movie, portraying the iconic characters of Glinda and Elphaba.

This achievement comes after Taylor Swift previously held the record for the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Taylor Swift reached her peak in May 2024, with 113,539,589 listeners. Ariana Grande’s record-breaking number, therefore, marks a notable change at the top of the charts.

The Wicked movie, which was released in late 2024, has proven to be a massive success at the box office, earning over $634 million globally just six months after its release.

It has outperformed every other Broadway musical that has been adapted into a film, making it a major hit for both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Grande’s success on Spotify reflects her ongoing popularity and the success of her recent projects, including her involvement in the Wicked film. This record is just one of many milestones in her already impressive career in music and entertainment.