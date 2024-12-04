Arif Alvi’s clinic de-sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has de-sealed a dental clinic owned by former President Arif Alvi in Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Acting on the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), The SBCA has de-sealed the clinic located in Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), a posh area of the city.

Dr. Arif Alvi’s son Awaab Alvi had moved the SHC against the sealing of their dental clinic. The petitioners had claimed that the SBCA sealed the clinic as an act of political revenge.

Barrister Ali Tahir, the petitioners’ lawyer, had stated that the former Pakistan president and PTI leader was being harassed purely on political grounds.

The petition further highlighted that the dental clinic has been operational for many years, and no prior notice was given before sealing, which is deemed an illegal action.

The SBCA sealed the dental clinic on October 3, 2024, as it was established in a residential bungalow.

SBCA had said that the clinic’s operation in a residential area violated building regulations, prompting the closure.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi secured protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

Alvi was granted protective bail in three cases registered against him in Mianwali, Taxila and Rawalpindi under terrorism and other charges.

The former Pakistan president was granted protective bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000.