PM pledges to establish Arshad Nadeem Academy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a grand reception ceremony at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced several significant initiatives to honor Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed Arshad Nadeem and his family, personally escorting them into the Prime Minister’s House, where a special dinner was held in their honor.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Arshad Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, noting that his achievements have brought immense pride to Pakistan, marking the first Olympic gold for the country in 40 years.

During his speech, the PM announced his plan to the establishment of the Arshad Nadeem High-Performance Academy.

PM announces Sports Endowment Fund in Pakistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, also announced the launch of the Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with an initial funds of Rs 1 billion.

The newly announced High-Performance Academy will focus on training and preparing young athletes for the 2028 Olympics, ensuring they have access to world-class facilities and coaching.

Additionally, the endowment fund will provide financial support for athletes, both during their careers and after retirement.

Rs 150 million reward announced for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

In recognition of Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding achievement, the PM announced a reward of Rs 150 million, with a promise that no tax deductions would be made from the amount.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif revealed that a road in Islamabad, between F-9 and F-10, will be named after the national hero Arshad Nadeem.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the vital role of coaches in an athlete’s success, announcing a reward of Rs 10 million for Arshad Nadeem’s coach – Salman Butt.

He also stressed the importance of investing in sports, including hockey, squash, and other disciplines as well.