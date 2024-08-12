Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra pick actors for each other’s biopics

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin star has picked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to star as Indian javelin player Neeraj Chopra in his biopic.

Talking to the media after the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024, the two athletes were asked who should play the other in their biopics.

On Neeraj Chopra’s biopic, Arshad Nadeem suggested that the “Don” actor should play the star Indian javelin player in his biopic.

“You can use Shah Rukh Khan!” he responded when asked about Chopra’s biopic.

When The Tokyo 2020 gold medalist was asked a similar question about the Paris Olympics 2024 gold medalist, Chopra said that a young Amitabh Bachchan would have been a perfect actor to play Arshad Nadeem in his biopic.

“You should look for a hero with height because Arshad has good height. In India, a young Amitabh Bachchan could have played the role,” the Indian athlete added.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan after his exceptional throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final.

In the first stage, the star javelin player failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he made a remarkable recovery with 92.97m in his second attempt, a new Olympic record.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Arshad’s gold medal ended Pakistan’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics.

India’s Neeraj Chopra was awarded the silver medal with an 89.45m throw in his second attempt while all of his other attempts were deemed as “No Throw”.

Anderson Peters of Grenada secured the bronze medal with his longest throw of 88.54 m.

Days earlier, actor-host Mohsin Abbas Haider expressed his wish to essay Pakistan’s first-ever solo gold medallist in the Olympics in his biopic. The ‘Baddua’ actor even volunteered to play the titular role.

“Plz make a biopic on Arshad Nadeem Olympian’s journey, I so want to play his character,” wrote Haider, followed by a folded-hands emoji.