‘Out of nowhere…’: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Arshad Nadeem over historic Olympic gold

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar showered praise on javelin ace Arshad Nadeem after he bagged a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taking to X, the former pacer shared a video in which he paid tribute to the Olympian for his triumph.

“Out of nowhere, this son of a lion has won Pakistan a gold medal. What a man you are Arshad! You have achieved this on your own, with your own hard work and calibre. Many congratulations to you Arshad, and the whole of Pakistan,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

According to the former pacer, the mood and emotions of the entire country changed with the gold medal secured by Arshad Nadeem in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Just because of one guy, Arshad, has got Pakistan trending across the whole world,” Akhtar said.

He also credited a man, identified as Rizwan, for arranging Nadeem’s treatment during his injuries.

Without giving many details about the man, Shoaib Akhtar said that Rizwan played a key role in Nadeem’s recovery from an injury before heading to the Olympics.

A day earlier, Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years.

Born into a family grappling with financial constraints, his childhood was far removed from the glamorous world of sports.

The javelin ace’s father, a construction labourer, worked tirelessly to provide for his family, while young Arshad displayed an early affinity for sports, particularly cricket. However, destiny had a different plan.

However, Arshad’s talent for javelin throwing was recognized by his coach, Rasheed Ahmad Saqi during his formative years. With limited resources and suboptimal training facilities, the path ahead was fraught with challenges. Yet, Arshad’s determination was unwavering. He embraced the hardships, transforming them into steppingstones towards his ultimate goal.