Asad Qaiser refutes reports about nomination as PTI chairman

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has denied the reports about his nomination as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ARY News reported.

While refuting the reports of being nominated by PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Qaiser said that the decision regarding the post of secretary general will be taken after holding consultations with the incarcerated party founder.

His statement came soon after reports emerged that Imran Khan had removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the post of party chairman and nominated Asad Qaiser to replace him.

According to earlier reports, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar confirmed the removal of both Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja as PTI chairman and secretary general, respectively.

The change in the top leadership of the former ruling party came amid the shocks of the recent PTI protest in Islamabad.

Imran Khan had called for a final ‘do or die’ protest in the capital city against the alleged rigging in the February 8 election and for the release of the party workers.

The protest was led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi.

After several rounds of unsuccessful negotiations where the government warned the PTI against entering D-Chowk, a grand operation was launched against the party on November 26 at midnight.

Hundreds of PTI workers were arrested in the joint operation of Islamabad, Punjab police and Rangers as authorities managed to successfully disperse the protesters.

Following the abrupt suspension of the Islamabad protest, enraged party workers slammed the PTI leaders for refraining from leading the protest.