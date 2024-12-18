Asad Qaiser welcomes Speaker’s offer, “Tell Govt to be serious”

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser has welcomed Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s offer for talks, “He should tell the government to be serious.”

Talking to ARY News former speaker said that the government still didn’t reply about yesterday’s offer, nor it contacted with us.

“The PTI will not come under any pressure, our two demands included release of prisoners and constitution of a judicial commission over May 09 and November 26 incidents,” Qaiser said.

“Is it the government or the PTI, which one is responsible, should face consequences,” he said.

He said the country is passing through economic crises, “We don’t want more hardships.”

“The PTI’s founder has given positive response, wants to see the government’s action,” he said.

He said the government has been still non-serious over talks. “If they think the PTI would come under pressure, it is their mistake,” Asad Qaiser said.

“Life has been made miserable for PTI people in Punjab, as they are citizens of some other country,” Qaiser said.

“Our 10 assembly members have been under pressure to resign in Punjab,” he said. “They want to get clear of their need for the People’s Party’s support,” he added.