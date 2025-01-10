ATC releases 11 more PTI workers in Nov 26 protest cases

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday granted bail to 11 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who were detained in connection with the November 26 protest case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Anti-Terrorism Court had previously granted bail to 278 PTI workers in the same case.

The 11 workers were released from district jail, bringing the total number of released workers to 203, including the 192 workers who were granted bail yesterday. Currently, 507 PTI workers remain detained in the district jail.

Also read: PTI founder is demanding bail, release of party leaders, workers

Earlier, the ATC decided the bail applications for 400 accused nominated in similar cases. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail for 250 accused across 13 cases, while rejecting the applications of 150 others.

In the case registered at the Bani Gala Police Station, 18 accused were granted bail. For Kohsar police station Case No. 1033, bail applications were denied, but in Case No. 1032, bail was approved for 43 accused, with one application rejected.

At the Shehzad Town Police Station, nine accused were granted bail. In the Noon Police Station case, bail was approved for 17 accused, while one application was rejected. In the Abpara Police Station Case No. 1022, 70 bail applications were accepted, and 25 were rejected.

Imran Khan – Latest news

The development came at the time when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Salman Akram Raja said that Imran Khan demanded the federal government to release the party workers and leaders.