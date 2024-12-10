Beware! This type of ATM PIN is unsafe!

Experts have warned specific ATM card holders of being at greater risk of losing all of the money they have in their bank account.

Bank account holders are always advised against using their Date of Birth, Name, or any information that is famous about them as their password.

A recent incident endorsed this opinion as a thief has been arrested in India who has withdrawn thousands of cash from several bank accounts by using their date of birth as their PIN code.

According to Indian media reports, a shocking incident in India highlighted the importance of choosing secure PIN codes for ATM cards.

Mumbai police arrested a thief within the remits of Andheri police station, recovering 149 ATM cards from his possession.

The suspect was identified as 33- year-old Vinod Devanlal Patel. During the investigation, he confessed to withdrawing money from dozens of bank accounts via ATM cards.

Describing the thief’s modus operandi, the police said that the thief pickpocketed the wallets of people, stealing their ATM or Aadhaar cards, and obtaining their date of birth.

The thief also stalked the victims’ social media accounts including Facebook, and Instagram of their victims to find their date of birth and other personal details, using the information to withdraw money from ATMs.

The police confirmed that he had successfully withdrawn money from several accounts using the victims’ date of birth as their PIN code.

This incident serves as a stark reminder to bank account holders to avoid using easily guessable information, such as their date of birth, name, or common words, as their PIN codes or passwords.