Austin Butler set to play Patrick Bateman in new ‘American Psycho’ film

Hollywood actor Austin Butler is set to portray serial killer Patrick Bateman in a new movie interpretation of ‘American Psycho.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Directed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, the film will not be a remake of 2000’s ‘American Psycho,’ starring Hollywood actor Christian Bale, instead, it will be a completely new interpretation of the book by Bret Easton Ellis.

The confirmation about the casting of Austin Butler came weeks after reports emerged that Jacob Elordi was being considered to play Patrick Bateman in the upcoming film.

It is worth noting here that the two Hollywood actors played different versions of Elvis Presley, with Elordi having worked in ‘Priscilla’ while Austin Butler portrayed the iconic singer in ‘Elvis.’

The original film was released in 2000 and was set in the 1980s showing Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street yuppie and serial killer.

Reports said that the new film on the book could have a larger erotic emphasis than the original horror film starring Christian Bale.

Read more: Tom Hardy, Austin Butler flop becomes hit after OTT streaming

Amid Austin Butler’s casting as the serial killer, several suggested that Luca Guadagnino may interpret the character in a different way.

Meanwhile, the script for the upcoming ‘American Psycho’ will be written by Scott Z. Burns.

Butler started his career playing background characters in Hollywood productions and went on to get parts in teen shows ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘iCarly’, and ‘Switched at Birth’, before landing a small part in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

He recently featured in the star-studded ‘Dune’ sequel along with Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken as the cruel Feyd-Rautha.

The Hollywood actor shaved his head and eyebrows completely to master the terrifying look of Feyd-Rautha