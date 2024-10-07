AVCC, CPLC recover abductee from Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) jointly rescued Nasir Hussain, a kidnapped citizen, from Karachi, ARY News reported.
According to details, Nasir Hussain was abducted on October 5 from Sector 5-D Bilal Colony in Karachi’s Central district. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 million from Nasir Hussain’s family in exchange for his safe release.
The family reported the incident to the Bilal Colony Police Station, where a case was registered.
The investigation was promptly handed over to the AVCC. A a specialized team was formed to track down the culprits. Following intense surveillance and technical analysis, the team traced the kidnappers’ location.
The abductee has been recovered safely however the kidnappers managed to escape.
Read More: Shikarpur: Bandits kidnap eight with deceptive marriage offer
Earlier, Katcha area bandits kidnapped eight people deceiving them with a marriage proposal, police officials said on Wednesday.
Local police said that four women have been among the kidnapped persons.
The bandits had invited the victims with deceptive marriage proposal to the katcha area, according to police.
The outlaws kidnapped them when they reached in katcha area of Napur Kot. “They had been invited to see a girl for wedding to the katcha area”.
Police said that the hostages have been residents of Sukkur’s Micro Colony locality.