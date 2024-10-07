AVCC, CPLC recover abductee from Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) jointly rescued Nasir Hussain, a kidnapped citizen, from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Nasir Hussain was abducted on October 5 from Sector 5-D Bilal Colony in Karachi’s Central district. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs. 1 million from Nasir Hussain’s family in exchange for his safe release.

The family reported the incident to the Bilal Colony Police Station, where a case was registered.

The investigation was promptly handed over to the AVCC. A a specialized team was formed to track down the culprits. Following intense surveillance and technical analysis, the team traced the kidnappers’ location.

The abductee has been recovered safely however the kidnappers managed to escape.

