Anchor Ayesha Jahanzeb reconciles with husband

LAHORE: In a significant development, prominent anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb and her husband Haris Ali have reached a reconciliation agreement in the domestic abuse case.

Ayesha Jehanzeb appeared in a session court in Lahore with her lawyer Asim Mumtaz to record her statement.

During the hearing, the court inquired whether Ayesha agreed to the reconciliation voluntarily, to which she affirmed, stating she was reconciling of her own free will

Ayesha Jehanzeb responded, “What happened was very cruel and should not happen to any woman. However, I accept the decision made by the respected elders.”

Anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb stated that she does not wish to pursue the case further.

After hearing her statement, the court granted bail to the extent of the reconciliation.

Previously, the court had sent the accused Haris Ali to jail on judicial remand.

On July 10, Ayesha Jehanzeb filed a case against her husband at Sarwar Road Police Station, alleging that he had physically assaulted her multiple times.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

 

