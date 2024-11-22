Ayeza Khan to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in her next project?

Is Pakistani showbiz A-lister Ayeza Khan set for a Bollywood debut opposite megastar Shah Rukh Khan? Read on to know!

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories, A-list actor Ayeza Khan issued a subtle clarification on her purported next project opposite Bollywood’s King Khan.

Recently a fan-edited trailer of a soon-to-be-aired drama serial went viral on social media, which supposedly stars the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Although no sane person would have fallen for the edited trailer clip of a groundbreaking project, Ayeza turned to her Instagram stories to repost the video, with a playful caption, to further confirm that there is no truth to the development.

“Release kab hoga yeh bhi batadey (Tell us about the release date as well)!” she questioned with the caption.

The clip is now going viral on social media and fans can’t help but laugh a little at the OP’s creativity.

Also Read: Ayeza Khan reveals who was her inspiration to become actor

Notably, Ayeza Khan is the leading and one of the highest-paid female stars of Pakistani dramas, with a number of superhit projects to her credit. Some of her notable performances include ‘Mera Saaein 2’, ‘Pyarey Afzal’, ‘Koi Chaand Rakh’, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, ‘Mein’ and most recently ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.