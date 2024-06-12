‘When on camera, she’s great but…’: ‘Baaji’ director shares his experience of working with Meera

Filmmaker Saqib Malik, of ‘Baaji’, shared his experience of directing Lollywood star Meera Jee in his 2019 hit.

During a recent appearance on a private TV channel’s talk show, director Saqib Malik, who helmed Meera, Amna Ilyas and Osman Khalid Butt-starrer Pakistani film ‘Baaji’ (2019), recalled his experience of working with Lollywood icon.

“It was a great experience working with Meera,” Malik said.

“A lot of stories were made, rumours were being spread, people talked a lot about Meera, but let’s just say that the film was successfully completed, it grabbed the screens and it became successful. It was a labour of love,” he added.

Praising the movie star for her talent, Malik furthered, “She’s extremely talented. Her face talks a lot. You don’t have to do much with her face. You put her there and her face has thousands of stories to tell.”

“When she’s on camera, she’s great but then she gets caught up in what people are saying. She’s also very superstitious,” shared the director.

Irrespective of the minor drawbacks, as highlighted by Malik, ‘Baaji’ was a critical and commercial success, and the director credits Meera’s hard work for it. “The amount of appreciation Meera got through Baaji is amazing. It is because of her hard work. I would thank Meera for her brilliant acting and I would thank me for my hard work as well,” he concluded.

Apart from the lead trio, the romantic drama flick also featured Mohsin Abbas Haider, Nisho, Nayyer Ejaz and Ali Kazmi in pivotal roles.

