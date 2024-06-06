Babar Azam needs 16 runs to surpass Virat Kohli

The Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, will be seen in action against the USA cricket team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match scheduled to be held on June 06 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The Babar-led Pakistani side will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the co-hosts – USA – at the ongoing 20-team tournament.

During the match, the 29-year-old right-handed batter will have a chance to create history and become the leading run scorer in the T20Is.

Babar Azam, who has scored 4023 runs in 119 T20Is he played so far, is required to score four runs to surpass India’s skipper Rohit Sharma in the chart and 16 runs to become the leading run scorer in the T20Is.

However, the Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam currently stands at No. 3 position on the list of batters with the most runs in T20Is, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sitting above him in the stands.

Babar currently holds the record for winning the most T20Is [46] as captain and scoring most runs (2520) as captain in T20Is.

It is pertinent to mention here that all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup 2024 match against the United States.

Speaking to the media in Dallas, Babar Azam stated that all-rounder Imad Wasim will not be able to play the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the hosts, US, but there is hope for the remaining matches.

Babar Azam mentioned that the all-rounder is still suffering from a side strain, and the medical panel has advised against playing him as a precaution so he can be available for the upcoming matches of the mega event.