Twin blasts outside rapper Badshah’s club in Chandigarh

Two clubs, including the one owned by Indian rapper Badshah, located in Sector 26 of Chandigarh, were attacked by twin blasts in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As per the Indian media, twin blasts were reported between 3:15 to 3:30 am, outside the two bar-cum-lounges, in Chandigarh – The De’orra Club and Seville Bar and Lounge, which is owned by Badshah.

According to the details, the windowpanes of the restaurants were shattered in the explosions, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to the officials, the crude bombs were used in the attack to create panic. Police sources also revealed that the two unidentified motorcycle-borne men set off an explosive device near the entrance of the clubs on Tuesday midnight.

“At 3.30 am, a call was received reporting a loud sound near SCO 23, Sector 26. The police control room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot and a team inspected the site. It recovered jute rope pieces. A forensic team was called to the spot and investigation is underway,” stated the Chandigarh Police.

In the latest development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide, Goldy Brar, has claimed the responsibility for low-intensity blasts.

