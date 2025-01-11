Balochistan govt merges Levies force with Police in Gwadar, Lasbela

QUETTA: The integration of Levies Force into the police system in Gwadar and Lasbela has been successfully completed, ARY News reported quoting the Balochistan government.

According to reports, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahiq Rind stated that this merger will strengthen the law enforcement framework, leading to more effective policing and improved coordination between institutions.

He further added that this initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring public safety and security in the region.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that the merger will contribute positively to enhancing peace and order across Balochistan.

Read More: Balochistan CM announce depoliticising of police, Levies force

Back in July 2024, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the complete depoliticising of the police and levies force and to make them capable of ensuring the protection of citizens and the writ of the law across the province.

He directed the IG Police from the floor of the assembly to appoint SPs, DPOs, SHOs on merit and called police officers from other provinces for posting in Balochistan if needed.

He said no member of the assembly and politician would interfere in the police department’s affairs and would not ask for the posting of blue-eyed SP and SHO.

Addressing the Provincial Assembly, Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would intact the tenure of police officers until and unless they don’t hurt the privileges of parliamentarians and self respect of a common man. “We are depoliticising and providing free environment, would also keep accountability in the police department,” he added.

The chief minister said that police would be equipped with modern tools and would provide facilities to the police as the crime prevention is the top priority of the government.

He directed the IG Police to launch operation in collaboration with Levies force against organized crime and ensure security on national highways to curb the lawlessness in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the province is facing the challenges of terrorism and terrorists have launched organized RAW-driven war against the country and the province.

He said that there is initiated a systematic conspiracy against Pakistan, one group is using violence in Balochistan and another group is defaming the state institutions through social media.

He said terrorists were involved in the killing of over 4000 innocent people, taking extortion from mine owners and torturing local people.

The Balochistan CM called the house to hold a special debate session, an in camera briefing in the house on the issue of terrorism.