MPA’s nephew, who beat traffic police officer, released without action

QUETTA: The local police of Quetta appear powerless against a young boy – Nephew of MPA – who tortured the traffic police officer publicly, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Liaqat Lehri’s nephew was arrested for assaulting a traffic officer. Despite the arrest, no further legal action has been taken against the young man, raising concerns about the rule of law and the influence of powerful political figures over the police force.

Following the arrest, the young man apologized for his actions, but this apology has done little to assuage public outrage or address the issue of accountability.

Even after a strict notice was issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, the influential status of the MPA appears to have hindered any meaningful legal consequences for the youth involved in the incident.