Balochistan’s quake relief amount deposited in personal accounts

QUETTA: It has been disclosed that a massive amount of Baluchistan’s disaster management authority was not deposited in the government’s treasury.

Sources have said that concerned officials had deposited the amount in saving accounts to get personal benefits and also share benefit with various private banks.

The Auditor General of Pakistan has raised objection over the officials’ failure to deposit 174 million rupees in the government exchequer.

The PDMA and the Project Management Unit Awaran got the profit amount in the financial year 2022-23 from the saving accounts in three banks.

The amount for reconstruction of the houses affected in Awaran earthquake was deposited in these accounts, sources said.

The government of Baluchistan was also not shared information about the profit of these funds, according to sources.

The Auditor General had termed the step as financial irregularity and called explanation in this respect as unsatisfactory.

Apart of it, various inoperative and unauthorized accounts of different government departments have also been revealed in Baluchistan.