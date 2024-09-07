Barrister Gohar clears air on PTI’s Islamabad ‘sit-in’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that their September 8 event will be a public gathering, not a sit-in, and will be held within the bounds of the law, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media representatives after reviewing public gathering’s arrangements in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that they are holding the public gathering for ‘independence’ of judiciary.

The PTI Chairman said that the gathering is being organised to demand independence for the judiciary, adding that when their government comes into power, judicial independence will be ensured.

Barrister Gohar said that the crowd on Saturday is a precursor to the main event on September 8, adding that it is the allies’ public gathering, with representatives of Akhtar Mengal also participating.

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration changed the venue for PTI’s gathering on September 8.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of federal capital.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location late at night, vowing that the rally would proceed as scheduled.

Mughal asserted that no force could hinder the September 8 power show and that the government’s actions demonstrated its fear of PTI’s public influence.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.