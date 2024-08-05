‘Forgot how to bat against spinners’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer slams Indian batters

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali took a dig at Indian batters after they failed to chase the 241-run target against Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

Reacting to the struggle of Indian batters against spinners, Ali drew a parallel between Pakistan and Indian batters.

“I feel after Pakistan, India have also forgotten how to bat against the spinners. Maybe because the focus was more on T20s. I feel sad seeing Shivam Dube’s dismissal. He couldn’t even read it from the hand. Washington Sundar got out in a similar fashion in the first match,” he said on his YouTube channel.

According to Basit Ali, the Indian team did not seem to have prepared against the spin and played without any strategy.

“I also feel that Iyer and Rahul did not practice. They came into the series without practice. There are big questions. The first wicket fell on 97 that too, Rohit got out while hitting reverse. Is Rohit the only batsman in the Indian team? There is no other batsman,” he stated.

The former Pakistan cricketer went on to criticise the Indian top and middle order for failing to keep the momentum set by skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Gill got out with 30-35 runs. Who will take responsibility? Will only Rohit and Virat’s name be heard? What are the other players doing? Today, you can see that Axar played well. The way he played, he played accordingly,” Basit Ali said.

Read more: ‘One man army’: Fans react to Jeffrey Vandersay’s brilliant bowling spell against India

A day earlier, spinner Jeffrey Vandersay bagged six wickets as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Chasing a target of 241, the visitors were bowled out for 208 in 42.2 overs as skipper Rohit Sharma’s 64 off 44 deliveries went in vain.

Sri Lanka lead the three-game series 1-0 after the first ODI was tied between the two teams.