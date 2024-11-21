Beggar’s bank account used for fraud worth 1mn in Karachi

KARACHI: In a surprising case before a court of law, it emerged that a beggar’s bank account was used for fraud allegedly by a bank manager, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the hearing, the court learnt through defense counsel that the beggar in question, namely Darya Khan, is penniless, homeless and is these days living in a marriage hall in Hyderabad.

The counsel representing the bank maintained that the branch manager, namely Aqib, only used Darya Khan’s credentials for the fraud and no amount was shifted in cash or cheque in Aqib’s account. The fraudulent activity was done using Zeeshan’s phone number and the amount in question was transferred in a woman Aisha’s bank account.

The court was told that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe in this fraud is underway and soon some other suspects will be nabbed.

The judge hearing the case was astonished to hear that a beggar’s bank account was used for the scam and also inquired as to what security lapse allowed such an information leak on the part of a private bank.

The court also learnt during the hearing that banks do provide some of their clients’ information to insurance companies.

The former bank manager was subsequently granted bail against surety bonds worth two hundred thousand.