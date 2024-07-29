web analytics
Beggar found carrying Rs500,000 cash, Saudi visa

SARGODHA: In a surprising incident took place in Punjab’s Sargodha, a beggar was found with over Rs 500,000 cash and a passport with a Saudi Arabia’s visa in his pocket, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the rescue team was summoned to shift a person lying unconscious on Khushab Road. The rescue team rushed the elderly man, identified as Mushtaq, to DHQ Hospital for medical aid.

During the treatment, the hospital staff found Rs 534,000  and a passport in his pocket. It was also revealed that the elderly man had had traveled to Saudi Arabia multiple times, with valid visas.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said that the locals told that the man used to beg in the area.

After the medical treatment, the man was discharged from the hospital, and the rescue team returned the cash amount and passport to him.

