Benefit of talks with IPPs, reached to public, says Awais Leghari

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Energy Minister, Awais Leghari Thursday claimed that the impact of the talks with IPPs has reached to the common man, ARY News reported.

Talking in a meeting of the National Assembly’s standing committee for energy he said that the power tariff has decreased,”Power price has dropped for consumers, we have saved 1100 billion rupees by renegotiated agreements with IPPs.”

He said all agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) will be reviewed. “People will save good money after this review,” he said.

“We are taking 15 more contracts with the IPPs to the cabinet,” Leghari said. “Now is the turn of the government power plants in the process of negotiations with the IPPs,” minister said.

He said negotiations underway with the IMF over the captive power plants and the issue is heading towards conclusion. “The captiave power plants issue will come to an end by the end of this month”.

“We can slash the power price by 10 to 12 rupees,” minister said. Power minister said that domestic consumers electricity has dropped by four rupees.

Replying a question he said, the K-Electric has demanded huge amount with respect to seven-year Multi-Year Tariff (MYT).

Minister also said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister’s performance over Kunda culture, has not been appropriate.

