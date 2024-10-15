Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ goes global with ‘biggest music collab’

Kartik Aaryan teased the ‘biggest music collab’ in his hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as American rapper Pitbull and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh team up for the title track.

This time, Indian singer Neeraj Shridhar is joining hands with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh and globally-acclaimed rapper Pitbull, for the peppy title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, confirmed the film’s hero Kartik Aaryan with a brief teaser on Tuesday.

The full track, composed by Tanighk Bagchi and Pritam, will be unveiled on Wednesday.

“Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab, DILJIT x PITBULL, N the OG NEERAJ,” Aaryan wrote with the teaser on Instagram.

“Get Ready for the Spooky Slide,” he further added, probably hinting towards his famous moonwalk, which he does on stairs this time.

Fans turned to the comments section of Aaryan’s post to express their excitement and anticipation for the complete song, not only to witness the grand music collab but also for the smooth dance moves of the Bollywood heartthrob.

Going by the trailer released earlier this week, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will see an epic face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Manjulika (Vidya Balan) or Manjulika (Madhuri Dixit). The title also stars young starlet Triptii Dimri, as Aaryan’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Director Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.