Kiara Advani to return in Kartik-Vidya’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has accidentally let the secret out of the bag, hinting that the audience can expect a Kiara Advani surprise in his forthcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

As revealed by Bollywood director Anees Bazmee recently, the team has shot for two climaxes of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and no one but himself and three to four other members knows the final ending, aiming to maintain a mystery element not only for viewers but even for the star cast and production team.

In a new interview, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the same development and confirmed that no one except these bunch of people was given the complete script. “Yes, we shot two climaxes for this film so that there’s some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages,” he disclosed. “Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax.”

However, the cat slipped out of the bag when he accidentally recalled shooting with Kiara Advani – his heroine in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Aaryan accidentally said, “When we were shooting with Kiara,” before the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor tried to cover up by saying, “…oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya [Balan] ji… (laughs).”

“This isn’t live, right?” he asked after sparking loud cheers from the crowd. “We’ve shot two climaxes. That’s all I’d like to say.”

“This is the first time that I’ve had to conceal a lot of things. It’s a different space, a different film. But there’ll be a lot of surprises and you’ll enjoy the film when it comes out,” Aaryan concluded.

Going by the trailer released earlier this week, without any mention or glimpse of Advani, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will see an epic face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Manjulika (Vidya Balan) or Manjulika (Madhuri Dixit). The title also stars young starlet Triptii Dimri, as Aaryan’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Director Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.