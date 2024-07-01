BIEK announces new admission rules for students

KARACHI: Big news for students seeking admission in the first year of intermediate studies as new rules and regulations have been issued for admissions across Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced new rules and regulations for the students seeking admission to intermediate.

Under a revised policy, the admissions for the first year of intermediate have begun throughout Sindh and the admissions will now be based on Class IX results, with open merit seats available exclusively to students with A1 or A grades.

In Karachi, the college zone system will be maintained this year, requiring students to apply to their nearest colleges unless they have A1 or A grades, which will allow them to apply to any college in the city.

Director General of Colleges Zahid Rajpar announced that the government colleges in Karachi have been divided into seven zones, with 70 percent of admission being allocated based on the zone and 30 percent on open merit.

He further stated that admissions will be available to 267,087 candidates across Sindh, with classes scheduled to commence on August 5, 2024.

Students can apply for admission through this website: https://seccap.dgcs.gos.pk