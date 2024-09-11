Bilawal calls for working relationship between provincial, federal govts

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday called for a working relationship between the provincial and federal governments, regardless of political differences.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the elected representatives of the people and office bearers of provincial and federal governments will have to forge working relationships.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said abusive language used by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not serve people’s interests, rather a political point scoring.

The political temperature has reached to such level in Pakistan that no one is willing to shake hands, he added.

The PPP chairman urged the chair to form a high-power committee, having representation of all the parties, to run the Parliament business in an amicable manner.

“Pakistan cannot be made functional until making Parliament functional”

Welcoming Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the government fully endorses this suggestion so that a policy can be evolved to take the country forward with collective wisdom.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said his party has no intention to quit any assembly and will continue playing its role for the cause of democracy.