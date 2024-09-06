Black Myth: Wukong takes gaming industry by storm

Black Myth: Wukong, considered China’s first AAA title, has taken the gaming industry by storm, selling over 10 million copies within just three days of its release.

The game is based on the Chinese mythological tale “Journey to the West” and follows the adventures of Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King known for his supernatural abilities, as per a report by a gaming website.

Black Myth: Wukong allows players to ride the iconic cloud, wield the Ruyi Jingu Bang (a magical staff that can change size), and use cloning techniques to defeat enemies.

Reports said that it was the first instance a game based on Chinese mythology has achieved significant success globally.

Game Science, the studio that developed the game, revealed that sales had surpassed 10 million copies across all platforms within three days of its release.

It is worth mentioning here that Game Science has made Black Myth: Wukong available on PC as well as consoles, where players can connect their devices to TVs and other displays.

Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that the developer spent around $56 million, excluding marketing expenses to create Black Myth: Wukong.

Industry experts predicted that the game’s sales will continue to increase over the weekend as Goldman Sachs predicted that Black Myth: Wukong could achieve 12 million sales on Steam, generating around $420 million in revenue.

The game’s success has not only boosted the stock prices of related companies but also boosted tourism in Shanxi Province, one of the filming locations for the game.

Earlier, the trailer for the game was also an instant hit attracting 10 million views on YouTube outside China and a further 56 million on Chinese video platform Bilibili.

The game claimed more than 1.04 million concurrent players on the gaming platform Steam within an hour of its official upload.