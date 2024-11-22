Black Myth: Wukong wins top honour at Golden Joystick Awards 2024

China’s first AAA game, Black Myth: Wukong pipped Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Helldivers 2 to win the top honour at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

The awards at the Golden Joysticks are based on popular votes, however, a few categories are decided by a jury of critics.

Black Myth: Wukong was up against highly rated titles such as Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Animal Well for the Ultimate Game of the Year.

However, it beat the other contenders in the category to win the top prize at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

Black Myth: Wukong also won the Best Visual Design while Helldivers 2 won four awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, Console Game of the Year, the Critics’ Choice Award, and Best Game Trailer.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took home the award for Best Storytelling, Best Soundtrack, Best Supporting Performer (Briana White as Aerith), and Best Lead Performer (Cody Christian as Cloud).

Black Myth: Wukong, China’s first AAA title, took the gaming industry by storm, selling over 10 million copies within just three days of its release.

The game is based on the Chinese mythological tale “Journey to the West” and follows the adventures of Sun Wukong, the legendary Monkey King known for his supernatural abilities, as per a report by a gaming website.

The title allows players to ride the iconic cloud, wield the Ruyi Jingu Bang (a magical staff that can change size), and use cloning techniques to defeat enemies.

Game Science, the studio that developed the game, revealed that sales had surpassed 10 million copies across all platforms within three days of its release.