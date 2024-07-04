BLAST Halftime Awards: The Best Team of 2024 so Far

As we are halfway through 2024 which has been an incredible year for Counter Striker-2 so far.

This year has one of the most competitive in CS history as till now five different teams have won the events so far this year, however, its yet to be find out which team claim the title of the best team of 2024 so far?

During the BLAST Halftime Awards, and today the CS talent has picked the best team of 2024.

THE TALENT PICKS

HUGO

FaZe

“For regular high placings and being able to beat anyone on the right day.”

LAUNDERS

FaZe

SCRAWNY

FaZe

JACKY

Spirit

“A team that’s far bigger than the sum of its parts.”

BUBZKJI

FaZe

BANKS

FaZe Clan

“For me, the consistent grand finals they have made, the ability to stay at the top and reach so many play offs, and attend back-to-back events is just mind-blowing. I bet they can’t wait for the player break but right now they are the clear best team for me.”

MANIAC

FaZe

HAWKA

FaZe

“A resounding victory for FaZe Clan, something we maybe shouldn’t be shocked about considering the consistency they have shown in 2024.”