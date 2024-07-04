BLAST Halftime Awards: The Best Team of 2024 so Far

As we are halfway through 2024 which has been an incredible year for Counter Striker-2 so far.
This year has one of the most competitive in CS history as till now five different teams have won the events so far this year, however, its yet to be find out which team claim the title of the best team of 2024 so far?
During the BLAST Halftime Awards, and today the CS talent has picked the best team of 2024.
THE TALENT PICKS
HUGO
- FaZe
“For regular high placings and being able to beat anyone on the right day.”
LAUNDERS
- FaZe
SCRAWNY
- FaZe
JACKY
- Spirit
“A team that’s far bigger than the sum of its parts.”
BUBZKJI
- FaZe
BANKS
- FaZe Clan
“For me, the consistent grand finals they have made, the ability to stay at the top and reach so many play offs, and attend back-to-back events is just mind-blowing. I bet they can’t wait for the player break but right now they are the clear best team for me.”
MANIAC
-
FaZe
HAWKA
- FaZe
“A resounding victory for FaZe Clan, something we maybe shouldn’t be shocked about considering the consistency they have shown in 2024.”