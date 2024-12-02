Bluesky takes on X with verification, impersonation policy

Bluesky, the emerging competitor to Twitter, now rebranded as X, has announced its commitment to implementing measures aimed at verifying accounts and addressing harmful content.

The arrival of numerous users, many of whom are transitioning from Elon Musk’s X, presents both opportunities and challenges for Bluesky. While the increase in user engagement is encouraging for the team, it also raises concerns regarding account verification and impersonation.

Bluesky has indicated that it will enhance its efforts to ensure that accounts are operated by their claimed individuals. The team is reportedly “working behind the scenes” to facilitate the verification of organizations and “high-profile individuals,” thereby reducing the risk of deception.

As social networks expand, the challenges of impersonation and verification become more pronounced. For instance, when a statement is made by the President of the United States, it is crucial to confirm that it originates from the legitimate account holder rather than an impersonator.

Bluesky has stated that “impersonation and handle-squatting accounts will be removed,” and the platform is increasing the size of its moderation team fourfold to effectively identify and eliminate users who misrepresent themselves, potentially defrauding others.

While parody, satire, and fan accounts are allowed on Bluesky, they must be clearly labeled in both the account handle and bio. However, practices such as identity churning, which involves changing one’s identity to mislead others, are prohibited.

At this stage, details regarding the verification process on Bluesky remain limited, including whether verified users will receive badges or the specific methods of verification that will be employed. Further updates are anticipated soon.

The Bluesky team is actively seeking feedback on potential verification strategies. Currently, users can partially verify their accounts by linking a custom domain name, although this option may not appeal to everyone.

“With the growing number of users on Bluesky, we recognize the importance of distinguishing authentic accounts,” the team stated.