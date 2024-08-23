Bodies of 28 Pakistani pilgrims killed in Iran bus crash repatriated

JACOBABAD: A special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force arrived at the Shahbaz Airbase in Jacobabad, bringing the 28 bodies of Pakistani pilgrims and 16 injured victims of the tragic bus accident that occurred in Yazd, Iran.

The bodies would be transported to their native towns via ambulances, while the injured were taken to Chandka Hospital in Larkana for further treatment, according to hospital sources.

A tragic bus accident in Iran claimed the lives of at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims who were en route to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The incident occurred in the central province of Yazd, where the bus overturned due to a suspected brake failure.

The crash also left 23 others injured, with 14 in critical condition. The Pakistani pilgrims were traveling from Sindh province to the holy city of Karbala. Pakistani authorities had dispatched an aircraft to Tehran to repatriate the bodies of the deceased and provide assistance to the injured.

Dr. Niaz Daher, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Chandka Hospital, confirmed that the hospital is prepared for the injured victims’ care. After completing the necessary paperwork at the hospital, the bodies will be handed over to the families.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Sindh Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their efforts in facilitating the return of their loved ones. They also appreciated the effective arrangements made by Rescue 1122.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Shahbaz Airbase, attended by the Base Commander, SSP, Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Mari, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and the families of the victims.

Following the prayers and paperwork at the hospital, the bodies would be transported in a convoy of ambulances to their respective hometowns.