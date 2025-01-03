WATCH: Bumrah confronts Konstas instead of celebrating Khawaja’s dismissal

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Australian opener Sam Konstas engaged in a heated exchange of words during fifth match the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

This new rivalry appears to be developing alongside the tension between Virat Kohli and the Australian media.

In the initial round of the Bumrah versus Konstas contest, the 19-year-old Australian cricketer showcased his prowess during the previous Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last week. He aggressively faced Bumrah, delivering an impressive batting performance against one of the world’s premier fast bowlers.

Konstas scored 32 runs off two overs—14 runs in one over and 18 in another. Bumrah later remarked that he could have dismissed Konstas multiple times in those initial overs, yet it was clear that the Indian pacer was unsettled at that moment.

Bumrah rebounded strongly in the second innings, managing to dismiss Konstas cheaply and thus claiming victory in Round 2. However, the third round, which unfolded in the final moments of Day 1 of the 5th Test in Sydney, is poised to be particularly memorable.

During the last over of the day, Bumrah and Konstas were involved in a heated exchange. As Usman Khawaja prepared to face Bumrah, he delayed the bowler’s run-up, which did not sit well with Bumrah. In response to Bumrah’s visible frustration, Konstas, positioned at the non-striker’s end, attempted to provoke him further.

Despite the escalating tensions, the umpires stepped in before the situation could escalate. Konstas appeared dissatisfied with the proceedings, but his efforts to unsettle Bumrah ultimately proved ineffective, as the pacer dismissed Khawaja on the very next delivery.

In a display of confidence, the pacer chose not to celebrate the wicket but instead turned to confront Konstas, particularly after the latter had previously hit him for a boundary on the first ball of the innings.