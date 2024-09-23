Bus-trolley collision kills three, injures over 20 in Layyah

LAYYAH: At least three passengers were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a tractor trolley in wee hours of Monday near Kothi Qureshi in Layyah, ARY News reported.

The Rescue 1122 said the bus was heading to Dera Ghazi Khan from Rawalpindi when it met a tragic incident.

Initially, cause of the accident was termed as over-speeding, they said and added that the bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ Layyah.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ramazan, 48, Qamar Nazeer, 37, and Yasir Hassan, 27. The injured were Raheel, 25, Shahzad, 32, Ahmed Hassan, 34, Aftab Ahmed, 26, M Saleem, 19, Jahanzaib, 58, M Zesshan, 17, Shaheena Begum, 58, Khalid Abbas, 30, Abid, 45, Waseem, 30, M Ashfaq, 48, M Saqlain, 40, Raheema Bibi, 45, Hassan Yasin, 27 Amjad Javid, Ahmed Hassan, 40, M Iqbal, 34, Abida, Farman ,8 , Rehan, four, Romal, 3, Khalid and Usman, 6.