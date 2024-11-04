Bushra Bibi breaks down in tears during court proceeding

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, broke down in tears during a court appearance, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former first lady was present in court for a bail hearing related to cases against her and her husband Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi expressed her frustration, stating that they have faced ongoing injustices for the past nine months. She alleged that both she and Imran Khan have been unfairly convicted across Pakistan.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi criticized the legal process, accusing lawyers, including her own, of wasting time. She said that she would not return to the court, stating that she hasn’t come for justice because there simply isn’t any.

Bushra Bibi also mentioned that she was prepared to go to jail, with her belongings already packed.

Its worth mentioning here that on July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and his wife from the Adiala Jail.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

In a recent development, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

Prior to this, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.