CAA likely to extend age limit for recruitment of directors

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Board of Directors held its first meeting discussing the age limit for the recruitment of directors and flight inspectors, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Aviation Ahsan Mangi, it was proposed to extend the age limit for the recruitment of directors and flight inspectors on contract from 60 to 65 years.

This proposal aims to allow the continued service of retired CAA directors.

On the recommendation of the DG-CAA, the board has referred the matter to the executive committee for approval.

The meeting also discussed the resumption of flights from Pakistan to European countries as a session with European Union officials is scheduled for September 18 and 19 to discuss this matter.

Additionally, the resumption of flights to the UK will be addressed in January next year following a meeting with British authorities.

The decision to hold the board meeting at the Pakistan Airports Authority headquarters, rather than at CAA, was noted with some surprise by several officers. The meeting lasted for three hours.