web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

CAA seeks appointment of permanent Director General

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Following the transfer of Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aviation institute is operating on an ad hoc basis for over three months, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Despite the pressing need for stable leadership, the CAA has yet to appoint an independent DG, a delay that is raising concerns within the industry.

Currently, the responsibilities of the DG are being managed by the Secretary of Aviation, who has been given temporary charge.

Sources reveal that the process to appoint a new DG has not even reached the advertisement stage, further prolonging the leadership vacuum.

This delay is not without consequences; the lack of a permanent DG has reportedly resulted in significant operational challenges for the CAA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.