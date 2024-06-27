CAA seeks appointment of permanent Director General

KARACHI: Following the transfer of Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aviation institute is operating on an ad hoc basis for over three months, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Despite the pressing need for stable leadership, the CAA has yet to appoint an independent DG, a delay that is raising concerns within the industry.

Currently, the responsibilities of the DG are being managed by the Secretary of Aviation, who has been given temporary charge.

Sources reveal that the process to appoint a new DG has not even reached the advertisement stage, further prolonging the leadership vacuum.

This delay is not without consequences; the lack of a permanent DG has reportedly resulted in significant operational challenges for the CAA.